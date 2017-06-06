Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Carmichael Show’ is a ‘Family’ affair


Mike Cidoni Lennox, Associated Press Writer
Leave a comment

In this May 10, 2017 photo, Jerrod Carmichael, actor and creator of “The Carmichael Show,” appears during a portrait session in Los Angeles. The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The co-creator and star of “The Carmichael Show” considers Norman Lear his text buddy.

Jerrod Carmichael’s show has been compared to Lear’s 1970s classic “All in the Family” for tackling such serious subjects as sexism, racism and sexuality.

The 30-year-old Carmichael said he and the 94-year-old Lear connect because they “don’t mind making people a little angry.” But they always want to make people laugh.

The third season of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” began last week.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Carmichael Show’ is a ‘Family’ affair

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular