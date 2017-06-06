Death of man found in Allegheny County jail cell ruled suicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man charged with two armed bank robberies who was found dead in the Allegheny County jail killed himself.
The county medical examiner’s office said Monday that 39-year-old Joel Velasquez-Reyes died at about 8 p.m. Saturday after hanging himself. His death was ruled suicide.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2sGxWEx ) that Velasquez-Reyes was scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday. He was facing various charges including robbery, conspiracy and gun violations.
Police say he took $9,500 from a bank at gunpoint in April and $14,500 from another bank in May.
The newspaper said the death was the third at the jail since April. Allegheny County police are investigating.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours