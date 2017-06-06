Death of man found in Allegheny County jail cell ruled suicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man charged with two armed bank robberies who was found dead in the Allegheny County jail killed himself.

The county medical examiner’s office said Monday that 39-year-old Joel Velasquez-Reyes died at about 8 p.m. Saturday after hanging himself. His death was ruled suicide.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2sGxWEx ) that Velasquez-Reyes was scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday. He was facing various charges including robbery, conspiracy and gun violations.

Police say he took $9,500 from a bank at gunpoint in April and $14,500 from another bank in May.

The newspaper said the death was the third at the jail since April. Allegheny County police are investigating.

