Metro
Home > Metro

Being 16: Janae turns to poetry to make art out of struggle


PublicSource
Leave a comment

Janae Dixon

Janae Dixon, 16, is a junior at Propel Andrew Street High School in Homestead. She is a poet and a songwriter.

For Janae, poetry is an important part of who she is. “Instead of being mad at the world, going around being sad, or taking out my anger on everybody else, I write. Poetry is my outlet,” she said.

For five months, PublicSource worked with Janae and other young Black women at Propel as part of the “I am a black girl and…” project. When we asked these young women to write a piece that would be illustrative of their lives, Janae shared with us a poem titled “Being 16…”.

READ COMPLETE STORY AT:

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/identity/16-janae-turns-poetry-make-art-struggle

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Being 16: Janae turns to poetry to make art out of struggle

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular