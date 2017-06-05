Princeton University professor receives death threats after anti-Trump speech

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor at Princeton University, has been besieged by death threats after delivering a commencement speech last month at Hampshire College. In the speech, Professor Taylor slammed President Donald Trump and had to cancel upcoming speaking engagements as a result of threats.

On NewsOne Now, Roland Martin reported on Taylor’s recent statements regarding the hate mail and threats after her keynote speech in Amherst, Massachusetts during Hampshire’s commencement.

“The president of the United States, the most powerful politician in the world, is a racist, sexist megalomaniac,” Taylor said in the keynote, which conservative news organizations have zeroed in on, most notably Fox News.

Martin said he didn’t see anything controversial about Taylor’s Trump comments, and then displayed a Facebook post where users threatened her with lynching, murder, and a bullet to the head.

While the threats against Taylor are no laughing matter, Martin injected a touch of humor before playing the clip saying, “please send me some threats, I’m a come to your house!”

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Obama Photographer Shades Trump On Instagram

UPDATE: Wheaton College Plans To Fire Professor For Saying Muslims & Christians Worship One God