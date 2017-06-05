How Deep Are The Trump Administration’s Ties To Russia?

The Trump administration has been under fire for alleged links to Russia and the country’s brash leader, Vladimir Putin, almost since the president took office in January. Roland Martin and a NewsOne Now panel examines the administration’s perceived ties to the leader that threatens to upend Trump’s first term in office.

Martin noted that administration officials made moves to lift sanctions imposed Barack Obama against Russia, sparking the State Department to alert Congress. Turning panelist Shermichael Singleton, the Republican political consultant, made a point that the focus on Trump and Russia has put other pertinent issues such as jobs and economy to the side. Singleton added that trust in the current administration has essentially eroded.

“I don’t think we can trust the administration [on] anything it says as it pertains to Russia anymore. The president, at least in my view, has lost all credibility with the American people. He sends [Press Secretary] Sean Spicer out and says one the, then the president’s actions completely contradict what Spicer says. Then several days later, there’s a leak contradicting both of the two gentlemen so he’s lost all credibility,” Singleton said.

