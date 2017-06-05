Gunman robs Pittsburgh restaurant, pepper sprays workers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a masked gunman robbed a restaurant and pepper sprayed employees before fleeing with cash from the business’ safe.

The heist happened just before midnight Sunday at the Eat’n Park restaurant at the Waterworks Mall.

Police say a worker was getting reach to lock one last door when the gunman forced his way in. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, pants and shoes, along with a black mask, gloves and sunglasses.

Police say the gunman demanded money from the safe and the worker led the robber into an office area where the cash was stored. That’s when and where the gunman sprayed the first employee and two others in the office in the eyes before running away.

The workers were treated at the scene by paramedics.