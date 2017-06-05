Daughter from ‘The Cosby Show’ stands by comedian at trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s TV daughter said she came to the courthouse on the first day of the actor’s sexual assault trial because she would want similar support if “the tables were turned.”

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” said Monday that “ultimately it’s about standing by your truth.” And, she said, her truth was to be at court and to be supportive.

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and violating an employee of Temple University’s basketball program at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. The comedian could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

“I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned,” said Knight Pulliam, 38. “Right now it’s the jury’s job and the jury’s decision to determine guilt or innocence. It’s not mine or anyone else’s.”

Knight Pulliam says she’s sensitive to the gravity of the charges, given her Kamp Kizzy Foundation’s mission to promote self-esteem, empowerment and motivation in girls.

She said that she is praying for everyone involved.

“I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up … you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.”

