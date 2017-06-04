Blacks are overdue for a piece of the pie (Hop’s Column May 31)

I am often asked the question, “How do you determine what you are going to write about next week?”

The honest answer is, “I generally have no idea.”

A more accurate answer is that those of you, the readers, help me sometimes when I run into you by saying, “You know what? You need to write about…”

This week’s column is a perfect example. A friend of mine for about 60 years, Bobby Holiday, called me on Memorial Day and during our conversation, he said, “Hop, WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM? They are determined not to share the pie with us.”

Bobby and untold numbers of you have repeated the same concerns on an ongoing basis. My typical response generally is that you have no idea how big the pie is, and the difficulty of obtaining a sizable slice. I was extremely fortunate to be appointed director of the Allegheny County Minority Business Enterprises department and performed well (no bragging, just fact). Upon doing some research on not just past expenditures, but those that were current, it was unbelievable the amount of money spent by the local government. However, the biggest shock was that the Black community had been misled by colored folks that we trusted. These government expenditures were being shared by a number of Blacks. The absolute truth was that only one Black had a major contract and that occurred at the airport. Professional service contracts, then and now, are awarded without a bid (it’s legal). There were companies that have benefited from the award system in excess of 25 years (no Blacks).

