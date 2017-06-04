Roland Martin Knocks Clinton Explanation For Election Loss



The failed presidential bid by Hillary Clinton has been examined and dissected by political analysts and pundits alike in attempts to examine how she lost to now-President Donald Trump. During a segment of Newsone Now, Roland Martin dismantled Clinton’s explanation for her loss.

Clinton was a guest speaker at the annual Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Wednesday, where she discussed a range of topics, namely technology. When talk shifted to the election, Clinton zeroed in on the email scandal as a contributing factor to her loss and said it was an effective tool by her opposition.

“It was a mistake, I’ve said it was a mistake. And obviously if I could turn the clock back, I wouldn’t have done it in the first place but the way it was used [the emails] was damaging. It became the major reason toward the end based on the based analysis I could find,” Clinton said. She also added that the Democratic National Committee was in disarray.

Martin seized on Clinton’s statement and turned to the NewsOne Now panel to blast the explanation.

“She never said the biggest mistake that we made was that my team believed in the technology more than they believed in the people. They [Clinton’s campaign leads] were so focused on their iPads and their laptops and their algorithms, they never listened to the ground,” Martin said.

Watch Roland Martin and the panel look into Hillary’s Clinton campaign loss explanation in the NewsOne Now clip above.

