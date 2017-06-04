Pittsburgh TV personality Chris Moore wins Service to Journalism award at Golden Quills

THE PRESS CLUB OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA honored longtime Pittsburgh radio and television personality Chris Moore with its Service to Journalism award, May 25 at the Golden Quill awards.

