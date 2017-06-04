Chicago’s Rosebud Restaurants settles discrimination lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago-based Rosebud Restaurants has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit accusing it of discriminating against some Black job applicants.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2rc4CI2 ) that under the settlement announced late Tuesday Rosebud Restaurants must pay $1.9 million and establish a program to hire African-Americans. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit in 2013, alleging Rosebud refused to hire African-Americans at a number of its locations and managers used racial slurs.

The settlement money will go to African-Americas who applied for jobs and were denied. The goal of the hiring program is that 11 percent of Rosebud’s workforce be African-American.

Rosebud said in an email statement Wednesday that it understands “we all can do more to demonstrate our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

