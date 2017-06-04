AT THE FINISH LINE…Where only the Truth Matters!

• Truth is . . . You can say what you want as many times as you want to say it, in whatever language you want to say it in. But if you don’t have pitching in Major League Baseball, you’re not going to win. Now I am talkin’ about quality pitching, and with three aces, not just one. Until then, another Pittsburgh World Series is just another dream you’re havin’.

• Truth is . . . I tried to tell ya. Golden State has too much fire power. Yes, the Cavs have Bron-Bron, but no one man has ever won an NBA title alone. Not Wilt, not Russell, not M.J., not Magic, not Kareem, not Kobe, not Shaq . . . well, you get my point. I’d better stop now, I don’t want to upset “Good Brother Rasheed” and the young brothers down at the Savoy. Oh, fellas, when you see me . . . It’s Coach Neal!

• Truth is . . . No one, at least no one on “Team Greatness” was the least bit surprised at the standing room only sellout crowd at the Savoy Wednesday night for the 43rd Annual Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards Celebration. For the second year in a row we packed 150 plus into the house that Chuck Sanders built and it was a great time. From the political corner featuring County Controller Chelsa Wagner to one of our local TV and movie stars, Rita Gregory, and model “Kathy,” to one of our great veterans in Richard Stewart to the legends of the game with the likes of “Jumpin’ Joe” Barlow, Kevin Price, Eric Carter, Ricky Coleman and BB Flenory, just to name a few. Then you sprinkle in world champions like Dwayne Woodruff, Chuck Sanders, and Kevin Barlow, and man, you got a party. Many thanks to Chuck, Gary, Kedron and the Savoy crew.

• Truth is . . . Your Pittsburgh Steelers go to training camp July 15th . Let’s get ready for “Stairway to Seven”!

• Truth is . . . After we lock down Lord Stanley’s Cup, we sit back atop the City of Champions title with the Cup and the Super Bowl!

