Trump To Roll Back Birth Control Mandate

The Trump administration is scaling back an Obamacare federal mandate that requires most employers to provide free birth control coverage to their employees, USA Today reports.

According to the outlet, administration health officials are revamping the regulation to allow companies to cut the coverage for any reason, which is a significant expansion of the religious exemption.

New attack on birth control: Leaked Trump proposal would give employers unprecedented power over women’s lives https://t.co/gu4tblcRe4 — Diane Askwyth (@dianerocks52) June 1, 2017

This threatens the access to birth control for up to 55 million women who could lose coverage, warns the reproductive rights groups NARAL Pro-Choice America.

“The birth-control coverage benefit in our nation’s healthcare law was the single greatest advancement in reproductive healthcare in a generation, giving millions of women more control over our own futures,” the organization said in a statement.

Conservatives argue that the policy change would affect fewer than 200,000 women who could obtain contraception coverage on their own, the outlet said.

It will be up to state legislatures to protect insurance coverage for birth control after the revised rules are implemented.

SOURCE: USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Trump Recants Call To Punish Women For Abortions

Republican House Votes To Dismantle Planned Parenthood