To Be Equal …Trump Administration charts a course to criminal injustice  

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“At a time when people across the aisle have finally found some of the modest, yet promising, agreement that we need to fix our broken system, the Trump administration and Attorney General Sessions have thus far indicated that they want to double down on the failed policies of the past. Sessions seems intent on turning back the clock—threatening to increase the use of mandatory minimum sentences, criticizing consent decrees that improve police-community relations, and expanding federal use of private prisons. For the sake of our safety, our economic health, and the values we profess, we can’t afford to go back. We must press forward with reforms.”—Sen. Cory A. Booker, “We Refuse to Turn Back The Clock: Advancing Criminal Justice Reform in The Face of Retreat,” State of Black America, May 2, 2017

Dear Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the 20th century called. It wants its failed, heavy-handed criminal justice policies back.

In a throwback to the George W. Bush administration, Sessions is widely expected to formally order all federal prosecutors to impose the harshest sentences for all drug offenses and offenders, including the return of the widely unpopular and discredited mandatory minimums.

This “dumb on crime,” bygone-era approach to criminal justice will catapult our nation back to the days of racially-infected mass incarceration, warehousing Black and brown bodies at a rate wildly disproportionate to their overall rate of population as a result of overzealously disproportionate law enforcement. It will perpetually ensnare nonviolent offenders, who have small chance of being rehabilitated while in prison, leaving them to face near-insurmountable obstacles and odds to fully re-enter society, while robbing already vulnerable communities of an ex-offender’s future potential as an employed and civically engaged citizen. It comes with a heavy price tag for taxpayers—both in terms of safety and cost—with study after study revealing a cynically slim return on investment, if any.

