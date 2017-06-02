Pittsburgh’s Roland Ford – yet another award for the ‘Line Dance King’

The New Pittsburgh Courier congratulates Roland Ford on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Union Crew Star Awards. Ford tells the Courier that those awards are, “The Academy Awards of Line Dance.” Ford accepted the award in Baltimore earlier this year.

“I truly enjoy what I do,” he said. “I am blessed to be in a great state of health. I love anything involved with music and enjoy engaging and bringing people together. You don’t have to be an expert to have fun or to exercise. I love it because it helps people.”

Ford began line dancing about 10 years ago. “I was exposed to it by a friend and began taking classes,” he said. “Because of being a marathon runner, I like it. Soon after I began teaching classes.”

Ford is a native of the Hill District. He’s set Pittsburgh on fire, he said, with his high-impact dance classes, enthusiasm, creative talent and energy. He has motivated all age groups to stay in shape, while having fun at the same time. Ford has a “Dance and Be Fit 2017” program, along with his “One Million Step Challenge” events. He’s a certified personal fitness trainer, group exercise instructor, certified dance instructor through the International Consortium of Line Dance Instructors, Disc Jockey, choreographer, and marathon runner. He’s currently working to develop dance and fitness curricula for schools, churches, senior groups, community centers, corporations and special needs populations. Ford tells the Courier he wants to network with even more people and organizations with similar objectives.

Ford teaches classes at the Thelma Lovette YMCA in the Hill District, the Level Up Studio in Garfield, and a Peace of Mind dance and fitness studio in Wilkinsburg. Ford can be contacted at http://www.rolandforward.com and http://www.danceandbefit.com.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: