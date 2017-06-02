Cover To Cover …‘My Daddy Rules the World’

Your daddy is the King of the House.

He’s the smartest person you know. He can run fast, jump high, his words make things happen, he’s strong, cool, and funny; he’s always making you laugh. And in the new book, “My Daddy Rules the World,” words and pictures by Hope Anita Smith, you’ll read all about him.

Your daddy is many things to you. He’s friendly as a puppy, he’s a porcupine on his face, and he’s a tickle octopus. He’s tall as a giraffe, wise as an owl, and he gives the best bear hugs!

When he’s taking a nap, you try hard not to make a peep. You sneak around and whisper, but there are times when you can’t help it: your voice accidentally gets loud, the door might slam when you go outside, or something might be really funny, and you giggle. You try to hush, but when Daddy sleeps, he’s noisy! It sounds like “horses galloping fast” or a “real horn that blows.”

When he spends extra time with you, just you and Daddy, it’s special. He makes a great breakfast, and he makes time to talk about what’s important. And if you can’t talk with him at home (because sometimes, Daddies go “far away” for a while), you can write a letter and tell him everything. Add a poem or a prayer; he’ll like that very much.

Your daddy might give you a haircut outside, with a “backwards cape” wrapped around your neck. He might scoop you up, or balance you on his shoes so you can dance together to an old-school song. He plays with you and teaches you how to do things that are fun to do; he knows when to let go when you’re learning to ride a bike, he shows you the value of a great book, and he helps you to remember to be good.

Your daddy is the King of the House. And that’s the way you like it.

