2017 Spring Hat Luncheon (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles Photos May 31)

The first Saturday in May is the traditional day for the PNC Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Spring Hat Luncheon. It is a rain-or-shine event. On May 6, it was held in Schenley Park on a cold and rainy day. The weather did not stop more than 600 attendees from donning their finest hats and, in some cases, matching boots for a great day in the park to raise over $530,000 for projects like the August Wilson Park, Frick Environmental Center and the Westinghouse Memorial in Schenley Park.

This annual event has raised over $8 million over the past 19 years. Upcoming projects include the North Commons fountain in Allegheny Commons, green infrastructure installations in McKinley Park and work in Lawrenceville’s Arsenal Park.

This was the last year for Meg Cheever as Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s founding CEO. Luncheon chairs Emily Mack Jamison, Ramsey Lyons, Charlene Petrelli, Kiya Tomlin and Christy Wiegand thanked Cheever for leading the way to beautifying Pittsburgh Parks and making them welcoming and accessible for Pittsburgh and its residents.

