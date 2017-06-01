It’s a girl? Serena Williams lauds baby gender ‘surprise’

The pregnant tennis star sent out a tweet on Thursday to “clarify what Venus said” after the older sibling appeared to accidentally let something slip during a TV interview with Eurosport at the French Open by blurting out about the baby, “She’s going to call me ‘Favorite Aunt.’”
Venus’ use of the pronoun “She” led folks to figure that meant Serena is expecting a girl.
She continued: “I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’”
Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April, but has not hinted at the baby’s gender.
She is due in the fall and is taking the rest of this season off, but plans to return to the tour in 2018. Serena sat in the stands during Venus’ second-round victory at Roland Garros on Wednesday.
Venus takes on Elise Mertens in the third round of the French Open on Friday.
