National
Home > National

Former NAACP chief Jealous to run for Maryland governor


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

 

In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, NAACP president and CEO Benjamin Jealous speaks at the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous is scheduled to announce his run for governor of Maryland.

Jealous has scheduled a news conference Wednesday at Baltimore Blossoms, a flower store opened by his cousin Rachelle after the unrest in Baltimore following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

The 44-year-old Jealous was the youngest person ever elected to lead the nation’s largest civil rights group. He was president of the Baltimore-based NAACP from 2008 to 2013.

He could be running in a crowded Democratic primary to take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year. Jealous backed Bernie Sanders in last year’s Democratic presidential primary.

Maryland is a blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Former NAACP chief Jealous to run for Maryland governor

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular