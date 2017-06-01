Fire chief: Smoking caused fatal Pittsburgh high-rise fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh fire chief says smoking in or near a bed was the cause of a downtown high-rise fire that took the life of a woman and left dozens looking for temporary shelter.

Chief Darryl Jones said Wednesday that investigators believe 75-year-old Mary Robinson had been smoking in her sixth-floor Midtown Towers apartment before the May 15 blaze that killed her.

Three firefighters and two residents had minor injuries stemming from the 3 a.m. fire. Last week, groups of residents were allowed back inside to salvage belongings. It’s unclear when they can return to the 17-story building.

Jones has since called for more buildings to be required to have sprinkler systems. Currently, only city high-rises built after 1990 or those undergoing major renovations are required to install such systems.