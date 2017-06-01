Blackonomics…NAACP in transition

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The national office of the NAACP has made a couple of significant changes lately; they dismissed the Chairwoman, Roslyn Brock, and the President, Cornell Brooks. Although I served in various capacities within the Cincinnati branch for nine years (2005-2014), through which we did excellent work for our community, I have not been a fan of the national office since Myrlie Evers took over back around 1994 or so. My experiences in our local branch left a bitter taste in my mouth as I watched the national office use its national representative, the “Luca Brazi” of the NAACP, Gill Ford, to intimidate members and even suspend them for life because they refused to capitulate to his will.

Many branches across the country have suffered from Ford’s arrogance, collusion, and disruption of local branch elections and other branch activities. He had his own agenda for certain branches and exercised it summarily and arbitrarily without sanction or even a response from his national bosses. Despite branches calling, writing, suing, and filing complaints against this guy, he continued to ride roughshod over the local proletariat, the volunteers, who do much of the work and pay a great deal in dues and assessment fees to the national office.

Ford’s actions, supported or ignored by his superiors in Baltimore, showed me it was all about control and money, and never about support of local branches, that is, unless those branches bent to the dictatorial will of Gill Ford. But, I am proud to say that during my tenure we stood up to the bully and did our work in spite of him doing everything he could to control us. Although I have not seen an announcement of his dismissal, I really hope he is gone as well and, if not, that the new administration will reel him in and monitor what he does a lot more than his former bosses did. Much of the negativity and chaos within branches has been caused by Ford, and overlooked by Brock, Brooks, and Ben Jealous.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: