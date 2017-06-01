Metro
Home > Metro

Aaron Walton appointed new interim president at Cheyney


Ryanne Persinger, Philadelphia Tribune Staff Writer
Leave a comment

He replaces Frank G. Pogue, who has served as interim president at the historically Black college in suburban Philadelphia since November 2014.

Aaron A. Walton was named the interim president of Cheyney University.

Walton is a former senior vice president of Highmark Inc., a health care company, and a longtime member of both the Board of Governors and California University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees.

“Aaron Walton understands the challenges facing public education today,” said State System Chancellor Frank T. Brogan in a statement. “He has the knowledge and the leadership skills necessary to lead Cheyney University at this important time in history. I look forward to working with him as we all seek to ensure the long-term success of the university and its students.”

Cheyney, the nation’s oldest historically Black college, has faced ongoing financial issues and declining enrollment over the years. Earlier this month the state system announced that a task force was created to lead the development of a new institutional model for the historic institution. Robert W. Bogle, who is also the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune, was made co-chair of the task force alongside Walton.

“Cheyney University is in the midst of a major transition toward a new operational model, even as it faces unprecedented challenges to its long-term sustainability,” said Board of Governor’s Chair Cynthia K. Shapira in a statement. “It needs strong leadership now more than ever. Aaron has a strong track record of leadership.”

Walton has a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from California University and a master’s degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University. He has served more than 35 community boards, and was first appointed by Gov. Edward G. Rendell to the State System’s board of Governors in 2005.

Michael Coard, a Cheyney alumnus and activist with Heeding Cheyney’s Call, said on behalf of the advocacy organization, he was pleased that the PASSHE’s Task Force has taken its first step in searching for permanent leadership.

“But I am displeased, actually livid,” Coard said, “that discussing the possibility of selling our land, tearing down our buildings, eliminating our NCAA sports teams and cutting our staff. And at the same time, it is ignoring imminent and fundamental accreditation issues involving debt forgiveness, attractive academic programs and a long-term pragmatic vision for expansion.”

Coard continued, “But Heeding Cheyney’s Call is willing to give the Task Force a chance to ‘do the right thing’ before we go to confrontation mode.'”

Before taking the helm at Cheyney, Pogue was also president of Grambling State University, an HBCU in Louisiana. Additionally, this year Cheyney is celebrating 180 years of education.

PASSHE also appointed Philip K. Way, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, to serve as the school’s interim president effective July 21. Way will replace Cheryl Norton who is retiring.

There are 14 schools in the PASSHE system.

http://www.phillytrib.com/news/cheyney-appoints-new-interim-president/article_c113ad5a-2d87-5276-b468-594b6fc8a682.html

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Aaron Walton appointed new interim president at Cheyney

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular