TNT remains most watched cable network, thanks to NBA Playoffs; CBS most-watched TV net title

(May 16, 2017) The NBA Playoffs moved into the second during the first week of May, and interest in the games among Black viewers boomed. TNT benefited the most with 12.4 million following the basketball games. VH1 claimed 7.6 million viewers for its most popular show, while ESPN attracted seven million to it seven NBA games. The OWN network notched 4.2 million for its Top 25 shows.

The broadcast networks found it difficult to compete for Black viewers against cable’s offering for the week. CBS had 8.4 million for its to[ shows, followed by ABC with 6.8 million and NBC with 6.1 million.

Cable’s top 25 in Black homes had a total of 35.8 million viewers, and broadcast nets’ most popular shows rose slightly over the previous week to 27.5 million, according to Nielsen data.

Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % AA

Homes %

AAs

P2+ AA

Viewers

(000) 1 REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA BRAVO 9.9 15.8 1,912 2 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 9.4 15.4 1,931 3 NBA PLAYOFFS-CONF SEMIS ESPN 9.4 16.1 1,967 4 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 9.3 14.8 1,928 5 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 9.2 14.9 1,884 6 LOVE HIP HOP ATL SPECIALS VH1 9.1 14.5 1,794 7 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 9.1 14.8 1,816 8 NBA PLAYOFFS-CONF SEMIS ESPN 8.8 15.7 1,852 9 BASKETBALL WIVES 6 VH1 8.6 13.0 1,747 10 IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG OWN 8.6 13.6 1,667 11 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 8.4 14.3 1,807 12 NBA PLAYOFFS-CONF SEMIS ESPN 8.2 13.4 1,712 13 T.I. AND TINY 6 VH1 7.7 11.7 1,554 14 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 7.7 12.7 1,553 15 NBA PLAYOFFS-CONF SEMIS ESPN 7.4 13.6 1,491 16 NBA PLAYOFFS- ROUND 2 TNT 7.3 12.5 1,500 17 REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC BRAVO 6.3 9.7 1,203 18 GREENLEAF OWN 6.2 9.7 1,237 19 LOVE HIP HOP ATL SPECIALS VH1 4.9 8.0 1,002 20 BLACK INK CREW 5 VH1 4.8 7.8 886 21 REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA BRAVO 4.4 7.0 906 22 GREENLEAF OWN 3.5 5.5 698 23 IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE OWN 3.5 6.1 657 24 BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES WETV 3.4 5.3 629 25 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL MSNBC 3.0 4.7 530

Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % AA

Homes %

AAs

P2+ AA

Viewers

(000) 1 EMPIRE FOX 19.1 9.5 3,813 2 NBA PLAYOFFS ON ABC-SA2 ABC 10.3 5.3 2,147 3 SCANDAL ABC 9.0 4.0 1,618 4 SHOTS FIRED FOX 8.1 3.8 1,539 5 GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 6.1 2.8 1,107 6 DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 5.9 2.8 1,127 7 LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 5.7 3.1 1,266 8 BLUE BLOODS CBS 5.0 2.3 922 9 NCIS CBS 4.9 2.3 944 10 VOICE-TUE NBC 4.8 2.3 924 11 BULL CBS 4.7 2.2 894 12 NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 4.7 2.2 889 13 THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 4.6 2.1 857 14 THE CATCH ABC 4.6 2.0 806 15 VOICE NBC 4.5 2.2 869 16 HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 4.5 2.2 896 17 CHICAGO JUSTICE NBC 4.5 2.3 910 18 NBA COUNTDOWN-SA2 ABC 4.3 2.1 840 19 NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 4.2 1.9 774 20 60 MINUTES CBS 4.0 2.0 806 21 CHICAGO PD NBC 4.0 1.8 733 22 SHADES OF BLUE NBC 3.9 1.9 752 23 THE BIG BANG THEORY, SPC CBS 3.8 1.8 706 24 SCORPION CBS 3.7 1.8 730 25 CHICAGO FIRE NBC 3.6 1.7 665



