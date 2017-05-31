Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-31-17

Estate of ESTHER BERNICE FERREBEE, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02815 Janet D. Thomas, Executor, 201 Horseshoe Circle, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or to TODD A FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of EVELYN T. GILBERT, Deceased of Verona, PA No. 02-17-02181, Lorean T. Simmons, Executrix, c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of EVELYN E. CARDILLO, deceased of Sturgeon, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02816 Fredrick M. Cardillo, Executor, 3128 Robinson Run Road, McDonald, PA 15057 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of CARL MINER, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. No. 02-16-05098, Shauna Lynn McPherson, Executor, 1709 Meadville St., Pittsburgh, PA 15214 or to Clayton S. Morrow, Attorney, Morrow & Artim, P.C., 304 Ross Street, 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Estate of ELAINE O. LEES, Deceased of McCandless, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02337, Andrew W. Gurcak, Executor, 9531 Orchard Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Timothy F. Burke, Jr., Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower 600 Grant Sreet, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of THERESA M. KYLE, Deceased of 3827 Louisa Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. No. 02-17-02764, Charles F. Kyle, Jr., 223 Butternut Drive, McDonald, PA 15057 Executor or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Suite 302, Birmingham Towers, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Estate of ELIZA MAHAN, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 02-17-02524 Sharon R. Jones, 9628 Axehead Court, Randallstown, MD 21133, Co-Extr., Sylvia Z Mahan, 306 Jucunda Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, Co-Extr., or to Sheila M. Ford, 6419 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

