Leadership silence on domestic terrorism

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Twenty-two people died and more than 50 were injured when a terrorist jihadist released a bomb at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on May 22. The heinous act of terrorism was condemned worldwide, as it should have been. Our 45th president was full of condemnation, although his very limited vocabulary only allowed him to call the perpetrators of the deadly attack “losers” (the same thing he called Rosie O’Donnell and Senator Chuck Schumer). House Speaker Paul Ryan also condemned the bombing in harsh terms and asked for a moment of silence to commemorate the “young and innocent” victims of terrorism.

Just a few miles away from Capitol Hill, though, an outstanding young Black man was massacred by an intoxicated and crazed racist. Second Lt. Richard Collins III would have graduated from Bowie State University on May 23. A distinguished part of the ROTC, he had received a commission as second lieutenant in the United States Army and planned to work in Army intelligence. I’m not comparing deaths, but I am suggesting that Collins was the victim of domestic terrorism. Terrorism, after all, is defined as “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” The man who, unprovoked, stabbed Collins in the chest is little more than a domestic terrorist. My vocabulary is a little more advanced than 45’s, so I won’t call the devil (I refuse to call his name) that stabbed Collins a loser. He is a monster; a disgusting, depraved and soulless piece of human excrement. The death penalty is too good for him. I digress.

The news in Washington, D.C., has explored many aspects of the massacre of Richard Collins III. It is impossible that House Speaker Ryan is unaware of the massacre. Yet Ryan has, to date, been silent about this terroristic massacre. So has the 45th President. So, for that matter, have so many. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Mr. Law and Order, has not deigned to offer condolences to Richard Collins’ family or to make any of the broad generalizations that he likes to make when Black and Brown men are involved in crime. Why has there been no moment of silence on the Congressional floor for Second Lt. Richard Collins III? Why have the Republicans who support the military so strongly that they are prepared to slash social service spending to put billions in military spending not spoken up for this young Black man?

