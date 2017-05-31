Employment Opportunities 5-31-17

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Merchandising/Sales Associate

Motivated individual with retail sales experience to assist with boutique operations at performances during upcoming season. Part time position. Full description and how to apply: goo.gl/HZMxZc

TV RESEARCH ANALYST

WPXI-TV is seeking to fill a full-time position for a detail oriented individual to provide relevant research data, analysis and marketing support to its local and national advertising teams. Requirements include advanced skills in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel, good math and writing skills, knowledge of digital resources and strong organizational skills. Experience working in media marketing, market research or sales support is preferred. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Rose Eppich via email at reppich@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

SALES ASSOCIATE:

The Sales Associate role is to support the sales department in all areas relating to performance of their required and requested duties.

This is an outstanding opportunity to work in the multi-media industry. We are looking for an outgoing self-starter, to assist our sales team at WPXI. Our ideal candidate will be able to hit the ground running, take charge of their position and provide excellent support to our staff of sales professionals. We are looking for someone who has the ability to work effectively with all the departments at our television station and be flexible in an ever changing environment. This position has the potential to interact with internal departments such as Digital, New Business and Production. You will be asked to communicate with agencies and clients. The ideal candidate has great attention to detail, knows how to build successful relationships; can take direction as well as work independently. Prior sales assistant experience is a plus. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Cedric Thomas at cthomas@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

TRANSPLANTATION

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PHYSICIAN

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Transplantation Infectious Disease Physician to work in Pittsburgh, (Allegheny County), PA. Responsible for the management of infectious complications in immunocompromised hosts. Conduct independent research in topics such as opportunistic bacterial, fungal and viral infections, bench-to-bedside approach to multi-drug resistant organisms, pharmacokinetics of antimicrobials, and collaborative multi-center intervention studies. Treat patients with end stage organ disease referred for transplant and to treat patients undergoing organ transplantation surgery who often develop life-threatening infections or organ rejection following surgery to improve their survival outcomes. Participate in antibiotic stewardship program and take a leadership position in spearheading research, policy and protocol preparation in collaboration with transplant teams. Teach and mentor residents and fellows rotating in the transplant Infectious Diseases. Maintain daily multidisciplinary interaction with other research personnel, pharmacologists, and microbiologists is expected. Must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent; Completion of a fellowship in Transplantation Surgery/Infectious Diseases, including an additional year of specific SOT (Solid Organ Transplantation) training in Infectious Disease; Must be Board Certified in Infectious Disease; and must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 17000Q9 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

CHIEF OF STAFF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL

The Allegheny Office of County Council is accepting applications for a Chief of Staff position. Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.

DIGITAL SPECIALIST:

The Digital Specialist will be the subject matter expert representing all WPXI Digital products. The Digital Specialist is responsible for growing digital revenue from existing clients and increasing revenues from high potential prospects generated from collaborative efforts with their Account Executive teammates. Their primary responsibility will be to achieve stated revenue goals by identifying client needs and applying WPXI’s portfolio of digital solutions to meet or exceed their needs. This individual will be an experienced field sales representative with outstanding digital knowledge. The candidate should possess good communication skills (oral and written) as well as the ability to exceed specific activity metrics and revenue goals. Primary method of customer contact will be on site sales calls combined with phone and e-mail contact. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Cedric Thomas at cthomas@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

