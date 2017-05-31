Community Calendar

Metro
Scholarship Application Deadline
JUNE 1—The Harriet Tubman Guild will be awarding college scholarships to 2017 graduating seniors. Applications for one of two $1,000 scholarships are being accepted through June 1. For applications and information, contact Gail Porter, 412-372-1768 or Kara Whitfield, 412-867-6994.

State of Black Pittsburgh
JUNE 1—The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will host its annual meeting and State of Black Pittsburgh address and conference, 5 to 9 p.m. at WQED, 4802 Fifth Avenue, Oakland. The conference will include the annual address by President and CEO Esther Bush, breakout workshops, and will culminate with a live broadcast panel discussion on Strengthening Our Communities; Young Black Pittsburgh and Fostering a Diverse Workforce.

