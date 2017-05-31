Cover To Cover
Home > Cover To Cover

‘Coach Tee’ shares how to ‘Love Life’ in book


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

BOOK SIGNING—Thaw “Coach Tee” Washington, pictured with Patricia Hall, who was on Coach Tee’s team along with her kids. The book signing occurred at the Legacy Apartments in the Hill District in mid-May. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

THAW WASHINGTON with John Willborn, editorial consultant of the book, “Learning to Live to Love Life through Tee’s eyes.” Get a copy of the book by calling 412-853-6742.

 

THAW “COACH TEE” WASHINGTON

 

LOVING LIFE—From left: Loretta Smith, Ann Simms, Coach Thaw Washington and Tia Trowell.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘Coach Tee’ shares how to ‘Love Life’ in book

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular