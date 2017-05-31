Church Circuit

I BELIEVE IN MIRACLES

WEDNESDAYS IN JUNE—Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Avenue, Hill District, presents “I Believe in Miracles,” a four-part sermon series preached by pastor Vincent K. Campbell. The event occurs each Wednesday evening in June from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. A free community meal will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Get plugged in each Wednesday in June for an hour of prayer. For more information, call 412-281-6583.

ANTIOCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

JUNE 7-9—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth Street, Sewickley, will hold their annual Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. The theme this year is “The Plan of Salvation.” In addition to the bible lesson, there will arts and crafts, games and dinner each evening. There is no cost and all are welcome. Reverend Travis C. Coon is pastor. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

NEW LIFE CONFERENCE

JUNE 7-11—The International New Life 9 Family Conference will be held at the Lord’s Church, 2517 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville. Nightly services will be held at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. services on June 9, 10 and 11. Free registration includes attendance to morning sessions and evening services. Registration is mandatory. To register or for more information, visit http://www.tlcnewlife.org.

WESTERN DISTRICT SUMMIT

JUNE 9-10—Mulberry Community Church, 601 Wallace Ave., Wilkinsburg, is hosting the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship Western District Summit. June 9 will feature an Intercessory Prayer at 6:30 p.m., followed by worship service. June 10 will feature classes beginning at 9 a.m. Service begins at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jesse Gavin of Greater Calvary (Erie) presiding. Registration for the June 10 classes is $10 for adults, $5 youth. For more information, call 412-583-0308.

