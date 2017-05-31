Business Calendar

Entrepreneurial Conference

JUNE 2—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will host its 2017 Entrepreneur’s Growth & Networking Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Union Building, 4th floor. Event will include more than 400 small business owners and managers, a building business tradeshow, 12 workshops and a keynote luncheon address by Jim Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Full day fee includes breakfast and lunch. Costs: Full Day, $139; Half Day, $79; Lunch only, $50. For more information visit http://www.sbdc.duq.edu/events.

Invention Showcase

JUNE 13 to 15—INPEX, the country’s largest inventor showcase, returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with an opening night party and a rooftop Beer Garden networking event at Sienna Mercato, Downtown. Both are open to exhibitors and business attendees. For the complete schedule and to register, visit http://www.inpex.com.

