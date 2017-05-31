Sports
2017 WPIAL Track and Field Championships…Aliquippa boys win 400m relay, Jayla Ellis wins 300m hurdles


Courier Newsroom (Photos by William McBride)
THE CHAMPS—The Aliquippa boys took home top honors in the 400 meter relay at the WPIALs, May 18 at Baldwin High School. (All photos by William McBride)

 

 

