White House correspondent April Ryan discusses race, politics and the questions other reporters don’t ask


Mary Niederberger, Public Source
White House correspondent April Ryan speaks at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall in Oakland on Wednesday. (Photo by John Hamilton/PublicSource)

April Ryan is more than a meme. She is a reporter who has been covering the White House for 20 years and at the Carnegie Lecture Hall Wednesday night she reminded the Pittsburgh audience that no, we don’t live in a post-racial America.

To that point, she listed the questions she would ask President Donald Trump if she was able to have dinner with him as she has with each of the past presidents she’s covered as a correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks.

“I pretty much want to ask him about issues on the matter of race,” she said.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/white-house-correspondent-april-ryan-discusses-race-politics-and-the-questions-other-reporters-dont-ask/

