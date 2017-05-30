Nigerian Couple Delivers Sextuplets After Trying To Conceive For 17 Years

They say if at first you don’t succeed, to try and try again; one determined couple from Nigeria gives new meaning to the adage.

Ajibola Taiwo and Adeboye Taiwo, who on May 11, successfully delivered three boys and three girls, also known as sextuplets, had been trying to get pregnant for 17 years. Their patience and perseverance paid off big time!

The healthy brood was delivered at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and was ushered into the world by a medical team of 40.

People magazine reports that Taiwo was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth to the sextuplets. The babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces and are still in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit but doing well.

“I hope for the smallest of my six children to grow up and say, ‘I was so small, and look at me now,’” said Ajibola, according to the hospital’s press release. “I want my kids [to] come back to VCU to study and learn to care for others with the same people who cared for me and my family.”

It was the first sextuplet delivery in the history of the hospital.

“I was excited,” said Adeboye Taiwo, the father, according to the press release. “For the very first time we were expecting…The medical team is excellent in medicine and hospitality. We are far from home but the medical team is our family. That is what got us this far.”

The parents, who are not yet doing interviews with the media, are doing well, according to reports.

