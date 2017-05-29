Dr. Harry Lanauze – Tuskegee Airman, retired physician, better man

Dr. Harry Lanauze passes away at age 91

Angela Moran called him a “wonderful man, in every way shape or form. He was an idol to look up to, he was such a mentor.”

The same sentiments are being echoed by seemingly everyone else about Dr. Harry Lanauze.

The renowned McKeesport physician and Tuskegee Airman recently passed away at age 91. Among the many awards and accolades bestowed upon Dr. Lanauze, the most recent was the Ford Oval of Honor. It was to be presented to him at Wings Over Pittsburgh in Moon Twp., May 13.

Dr. Lanauze passed away on May 7.

The award was accepted by his widow, Helen Lanauze.

“Knowing that the Tuskegee Airmen have a great heritage here in our region, and that Dr. Harry Lanauze went on to serve his community tirelessly through his medical career, Neighborhood Ford Store believed it was only fitting that he receive the Ford Oval of Honor,” said Joseph Thurby, chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store.

“We wanted to celebrate Dr. Lanauze at Wings Over Pittsburgh because the Red Tail plane would be there as a reminder of the truly remarkable contribution the Tuskegee Airmen made in winning not only World War II but battling racism in both the military and in society.

“We were extremely grateful and honored that Mrs. Helen Lanauze, his widow, and his family members still chose to attend the award ceremony during their time of loss.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: