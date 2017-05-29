AT THE FINISH LINE…Where only the truth matters!

• Truth is . . . Ya knew the Pens . . . oops, my bad! You knew “your” Pens were going to win game 7. Ya didn’t know it would be double overtime, but you knew we would win. That’s what we do in the City of Champions. And you can dust off last year’s Lord Stanley, cause the Nashville Predators are not in the same league. Can you say sweep?

• Truth is . . . Your Buc’os are not quite dead yet. Yes, they’re in the basement of the division, but they’re only 4 games out. Hang tough, the party ain’t over yet.

• Truth is . . . My reason for standing tight on my position that Michael “His Airness” Jordan would take LeBron “BronBron” James apart is quite simple . . . cause he took everybody else apart mmmaaannn!

• Truth is . . . You probably don’t know this, but if you check NBA record books, one name you most certainly find in every category of his position is the great Elgin Baylor. Don’t take my word for it, look for yourself. And, if you need further endorsement, you only need to know that Mr. Flenory says he’s the greatest player to ever play the game. No, not B.B., his Dad. The real basketball expert in the family!

• Truth is . . . You missed a really nice event last week, the Hall of Fame inductions. B. J. Flenory, the super talented football, basketball star from Valley High school and New Hampshire Uni was inducted. Of course that completes the family induction of BB and BJ.

• Truth is . . . Contrary to what you may think is going to happen, you better lock yourself in for a funky good time, because this championship will be one for the ages. I expect it to be great, and yes, Little Joey, I’ve got Golden State winning in seven. (For real, for real I think it’s going to be in six!) “Let’s play pool Fats! Let’s play pool Fats!” (Paul Newman, The Hustler)

• Truth is . . . This is your last call, but probably too late for ya, because the The 43rd annual Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards Celebration is sold out . . . well, better put, Standing Room Only. But you can give it a shot. Call 412-628-4856 for information. Wednesday, May 31st at the Savoy, 6:00 reception – 7:00 awards. Honoring the 15 Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League Hall of Famers, along with Dr. Bonnie Tatar, Dr. Heidi Stark, Ms. Stephanie Turman, Dr. Regina Holley, Ms. Margo Hinton, Ms. Chelsa Wagner, Mr. Emmitt Miles, Councilman Dan Gilman, Mr. Richard Stewart, Mr. James Connor, Mr. Rich Alsberry, Mr. Dan Robinson, Mr. Ray Morton, Mr. Paul Dorsey and Mr. Greg Smith.

You have just crossed the finish line!

