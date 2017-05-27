WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

New viral Instagram videos show an adorable 5-year-old girl from Texas asking just where did Barack Obama go after leaving the White House, reports CBS Chicago.
From CBS Chicago:
In an adorable series of Instagram videos gone viral, Taylor asked her mom questions regarding how politics work, beginning with, “Where did Barack Obama go?”
The first video was captioned, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s house. She is still mad.”
Taylor also asked why Hilary Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, reports The Huffington Post.
SOURCE: CBS Chicago, The Huffington Post
10 photos Launch gallery
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
Source:Getty
1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
Source:Getty
2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
Source:Getty
3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
Source:Getty
4 of 10
5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
Source:Getty
5 of 10
6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.
Source:Getty
6 of 10
7. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
Source:Getty
7 of 10
8. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.
Source:Getty
9 of 10
10. He gave us hope…
10 of 10