Metro
Home > Metro

Triedstone Baptist Church in Aliquippa honors ‘Our Shepherds’


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Pastor Emmanuel Moreland and Pastor Michael Anastas receive community service awards at the Triedstone Baptist Church’s Mother’s Day Luncheon, April 22, at the Fez in Aliquippa.

 

OUR SHEPHERDS—Triedstone Floral Ministry member Dorothy Cameron and honoree Elder Beauford.

 

REVEREND RUBIN R. BAILEY, pastor of Triedstone Baptist Church, and guest speaker Rev. James L. Cherry Jr. of Rochester.

 

ATTENDEES AT TRIEDSTONE’S HONORING ‘OUR SHEPHERDS’ LUNCHEON

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Triedstone Baptist Church in Aliquippa honors ‘Our Shepherds’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular