Here’s The First Look At The Obama Presidential Library

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now examined a preview of Barack Obama‘s presidential library in Chicago, which boasts some unique features.

Martin shared with NewsOne Now viewers some of the details of the library, along with video provided by The Obama Foundation of the plans for the site.

“The library will stand in Chicago’s Jackson Park and will consist of three buildings, including a museum. He [Obama] described the museum as a transformational project for the community. It will also be the first completely digital presidential library and will also contain a branch of the Chicago Public Library. It will cost about $500 million dollars and will also likely open in 2021,” said Martin.

Watch Roland Martin describe the upcoming presidential library for Barack Obama in the clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Milwaukee Sheriff Oddly Silent About Terrill Thomas Jail Dehydration Death

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: