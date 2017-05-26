Wrongfully Convicted Philadelphia Man Exonerated After 24 Years

A Philadelphia man was exonerated after serving 24 years of a life sentence for a murder he did not commit, CBS News reports.
Shaurn Thomas walked out of prison on Tuesday after a court threw out his 1993 conviction. A single witness, who later recanted, testified that Thomas, 16 years old at the time, was involved in the slaying of a businessman.
Thomas, who always maintained his innocence, received legal assistance toward his exoneration from the Innocence Project.
“This is a man who has not only been proclaiming his innocence, but has been doing everything he can to prove it,” Marissa Bluestine, who is executive director of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, told CBS News Philadelphia. “This is one of those cases that should not have gone to trial, but unfortunately it did.”
Now 43 years old, Thomas said he always believed he would be cleared, and like many other exonerated prisoners, he does not hold a grudge.
SOURCE: CBS News
SEE ALSO:
Innocent Blacks More Likely Than Whites To Be Wrongfully Convicted: Report
Woman Exonerated After 10 Years Behind Bars In Case Tied To Corrupt Ex-NYPD Cop
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37