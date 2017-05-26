Wal-Mart To Ban Racist Woman From Store

Photo by

News
Home > News

Wal-Mart To Ban Racist Woman From Store

A video at Wal-Mart shows a White woman rant at a Latina and call a bystander the N-word.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

A Wal-Mart spokesman said Wednesday that the retailer plans to ban a woman, caught on video unleashing a racist tirade, from shopping at its Centerton, Arkansas store, KNWA-TV reports.

Charles Crowson, a Wal-Mart communications manager, did not give details of how the company would locate the woman or details of its ban, the news outlet said.

A video of the encounter on Monday appears to show a White woman telling a Latina to go back to Mexico. When a bystander, apparently African-American, intervenes, the White woman responds: “A ni**er is calling me ignorant?” The video was viewed more than 23 million times on Facebook by Friday morning.

A Wal-Mart store manager overheard the dispute and chastised the White woman, saying her comments were inappropriate.

SOURCE:  KNWA-TV

SEE ALSO:

Florida State Senator Resigns After Racist Rant

Couple Leaves Racist Note For Virginia Waitress: Great Service, Don’t Tip Black People

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

52 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular