New Horizon Theater’s Special Annual Event a big hit with Ruben Studdard (Recap, Photos)

Dr. Joyce Meggerson-Moore of New Horizon Theater, Inc. checks in with the New Pittsburgh Courier to tell us it was a success! Of course, she’s talking about their Special Annual Event with Ruben Studdard, held May 6.

Ruben sang some of his own tunes and performed some of the best hits from Luther Vandross, Donny Hathaway, and Al Green’s favorites. The Black-tie reception was well-attended and enjoyed by all. This event marked the 19th season presenting this Special Annual Event in the 25th Anniversary Season for New Horizon Theater, Inc.

Photos by Lioness Photography

Far left: Dr. Joyce Meggerson-Moore, Board Chair. Far right: Judith Saunders, Secretary. Volunteers, Front Row Left to Right: Linda McDougald, JoAnn Jackson, Darlene Culberson Bey, Sarah McDaniel, Patricia Strothers. Rear Row Left to Right: Ronald Saunders, Rhonda Cook, Evelyn Ford, Olga George

Ruben Studdard brings the house down with his love songs

The crowd appreciates Ruben Studdard

Lynne Carvell and son Jonathan Carvell

Jackie Dixon talks to Ruben Studdard about Birmingham, Alabama

Dr. Joyce Meggerson-Moore with the star of the night, Ruben Studdard

Chris Moore, Master of Ceremonies, welcomes Ernest Jackson, Dollar Bank sponsor and his wife T. Jackson

