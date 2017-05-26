Kalief Browder’s story comes to light in Jay-Z documentary (Merecedes’ Column May 24)

The New York Police Department’s 48th Precinct, Rikers Island, and former Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson are responsible for the death and suicide of Kalief Browder.

Explaining in detail is “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,” a six-part series intensely exploring how each of these three entities played a significant role in the wrongful imprisonment of Kalief Browder, who was 16 years old at the time. The series aired on Spike TV with rap mogul Jay-Z as executive producer.

On May 15, 2010, Browder was arrested after leaving a house party for allegedly stealing a bookbag. Without any evidence and a sketchy witness, the city of New York left Browder, a kid, in one of the most dangerous prisons in the world for three years. He spent the majority of that time in solitary confinement; approximately 800 days to be exact.

Cruel and unusual punishment is a complete understatement in this case. Browder was constantly being physically attacked by correctional officers and inmates for not getting with “the program.”

While most teenagers were preparing for life after high school, Browder was in prison for 17 months straight.

The biggest, most devastating lesson in this documentary is that all of this could have been prevented. A crooked, broken criminal justice system has swallowed our men whole with no intentions of rehabilitation or proper reintegration to be productive citizens.

The six hours to get through this documentary were touching, but tough. It was the real-life testimonies of Browder and his mother, Venida, that solidified this series. This mother-son duo spilled the beans and blew the whistle on everything that was corrupt.

