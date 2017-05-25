Metro
Steelers WR Antonio Brown speaks out on importance of Fathers in their kids’ lives to New Pittsburgh Courier


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW

In advance of Antonio Brown’s 2nd annual Celebrity Softball game happening June 17, the Steelers’ all-pro WR spoke with reporters on May 24. New Pittsburgh Courier managing editor Rob Taylor asked Brown to stress the importance of fathers in their children’s lives.

Antonio Brown with representatives of the National Youth Foundation.

Continue reading Steelers WR Antonio Brown speaks out on importance of Fathers in their kids' lives to New Pittsburgh Courier

