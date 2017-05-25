Black Miss Texas Says Cop Called Her ‘Black B***h’ Before Wrongful Arrest

Miss Black Texas 2016 recently posted on Twitter that a cop referred to her as a “Black b***h” before wrongfully arresting her in North Texas, reports The Huffington Post.

Police brutality and Abuse of Power from a Police Chief. Let me talk to my lawyer and I'll fill y'all in #blacklivesmatter — Carmen Sensei (@CarmenSierraaa) May 22, 2017

Carmen Ponder, an intern at the Hunt County district attorney’s office and a recent graduate of Texas A&M University, tweeted Tuesday that she experienced “road rage” from Kerry Crews, the police chief in Commerce, Texas…

“Whatever, you black b***h,” Crews allegedly told Ponder after she reminded him that it’s “illegal” for a 14-year-old to drive. Ponder — who also she was handcuffed and charged with evading arrest after Crews called her the curse word and she exited a North Texas Walmart — is pushing for charges against Crews, reports The New York Post.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, New York Post

