Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-24-17


Classified Department
Leave a comment

Estate of Harry Richard Schneider, Deceased of South Fayette, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02317, Mark W. Schneider, Co-Executor, 4721 Fairway Court NE, Hickory, NC  28601 or to Paul R. Schneider, Co-Executor, 3386 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA  15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Attorney; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017.

 

 
Estate of ESTHER BERNICE FERREBEE, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02815 Janet D. Thomas, Executor, 201 Horseshoe Circle, Bridgeville, PA  15017 or to TODD A FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of EVELYN E. CARDILLO, deceased of Sturgeon, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02816 Fredrick M. Cardillo, Executor, 3128 Robinson Run Road, McDonald, PA  15057 or to  TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of CARL MINER, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. No. 02-16-05098, Shauna Lynn McPherson, Executor, 1709 Meadville St., Pittsburgh, PA  15214 or to Clayton S. Morrow, Attorney, Morrow & Artim, P.C., 304 Ross Street, 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA  15219.

 

 
Estate of ELAINE O. LEES,   Deceased   of McCandless, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02337, Andrew W. Gurcak, Executor, 9531 Orchard Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15237 or to Timothy F. Burke, Jr., Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower 600 Grant Sreet, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 
Estate of THERESA M. KYLE, Deceased of 3827 Louisa Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15227.   No. 02-17-02764, Charles F. Kyle, Jr., 223 Butternut Drive, McDonald, PA 15057 Executor or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Suite 302, Birmingham Towers, Pittsburgh, PA  15203.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-24-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular