Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-24-17

Estate of Harry Richard Schneider, Deceased of South Fayette, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02317, Mark W. Schneider, Co-Executor, 4721 Fairway Court NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Paul R. Schneider, Co-Executor, 3386 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Attorney; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.



Estate of ESTHER BERNICE FERREBEE, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02815 Janet D. Thomas, Executor, 201 Horseshoe Circle, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or to TODD A FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017



Estate of EVELYN E. CARDILLO, deceased of Sturgeon, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02816 Fredrick M. Cardillo, Executor, 3128 Robinson Run Road, McDonald, PA 15057 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017



Estate of CARL MINER, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. No. 02-16-05098, Shauna Lynn McPherson, Executor, 1709 Meadville St., Pittsburgh, PA 15214 or to Clayton S. Morrow, Attorney, Morrow & Artim, P.C., 304 Ross Street, 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.



Estate of ELAINE O. LEES, Deceased of McCandless, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-02337, Andrew W. Gurcak, Executor, 9531 Orchard Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Timothy F. Burke, Jr., Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower 600 Grant Sreet, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219



Estate of THERESA M. KYLE, Deceased of 3827 Louisa Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. No. 02-17-02764, Charles F. Kyle, Jr., 223 Butternut Drive, McDonald, PA 15057 Executor or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Suite 302, Birmingham Towers, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

