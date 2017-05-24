Legal Notice 5-24-17

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the conduct of a business under the ficitious name of WILDWOOD WELLNESS CENTER with its principal office or place of business at 2506 WILDWOOD RD., ALLISON PARK, PA 15101. The name and address, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are NUTRI FARMACY INC., 1306 WENDYVIEW DR., ALLISON PARK, PA 15101.

