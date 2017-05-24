Metro
Home > Metro

It’s taking over the entire city of Pittsburgh!!!


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

KENT FORD, HILL DISTRICT (Photos by Gail Manker)

Everyone’s picking up their own copy of the New Pittsburgh Courier!

Each time you walk into Giant Eagle, please look for and pick up your own copy of the Courier! We’re the voice of Pittsburgh’s African American community, and we’re working hard to keep you informed, enlightened, and excited about what’s happening in our city.

Pick up your copy each week at these popular locations:
•Giant Eagle Frankstown Ave, East Hills
•Giant Eagle South Side, 20th St.
•Giant Eagle Shadyside
•Giant Eagle
East Liberty
•Giant Eagle Penn Hills
•Giant Eagle Edgewood Towne Center
•Giant Eagle
Homestead Waterfront
•Giant Eagle Crafton/Ingram West End
•Giant Eagle North Side Cedar Ave.
•GetGo Baum Blvd. Shadyside
•GetGo Wilkinsburg
•GetGo Penn Hills

Get more locations at
newpittsburghcourier.com

DORIS ANYANWU, EAST LIBERTY AND NATALIE JACKSON, WEST MIFFLIN

 

ANDREA TROWERY, NORTH VERSAILLES AND LEAETTA RHODES, WEST END

 

CHRIS PAYNE, SHERADEN

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading It’s taking over the entire city of Pittsburgh!!!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular