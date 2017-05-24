Lifestyles
Home > Lifestyles

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna Is Pantsuit Perfection At Parsons Benefit


Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 22, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty


Singer Rihanna appeared on the red carpet last night for the Parsons School of Design Benefit in New York City where she was recognized for her awesome work in entertainment and design.

The 69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Joel Towers, the executive dean at Parsons stated, “Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style. She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.”

Ri-Ri wore a beige colored pantsuit that included an oversized jacket and wide-leg pants, designed by Matthew Adams Dolan. No surprise, Matthew is a Parsons graduate.

The 69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


She wore a wet and wavy short style and accented with a beautiful red lip.

The 69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


You know Rihanna always brings it with her unique sense of fashion, and last night was no exception! Check out her jewelry and black and white clutch which added some flair to her outfit.

Take a vote! Do you think Rihanna was popping in this beige number or no?


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B’s Floral Fetish Look

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Flirts With The Dark Side For Her Birthday

FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection - Backstage

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

51 photos Launch gallery

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Continue reading Every Look From Rihanna’s Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Rihanna showed her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week and it's a perfect mix of fashion, athleisure and dope pieces. Playing around with a varsity inspired, sporty collection. We have thigh high boots with laces, letter jackets, bold crop tops and lots of high fashion, athleisure realness.


 

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular