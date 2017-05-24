Employment Opportunities 5-24-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



PART TIME CLERK

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Allegheny County Jail accepting applications for a Part Time Clerk position in the Department of MWDBE (Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises). For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Merchandising/Sales Associate

Motivated individual with retail sales experience to assist with boutique operations at performances during upcoming season. Part time position. Full description and how to apply: goo.gl/HZMxZc



REPORTER

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation (PCBC) dba 90.5 WESA / dba 91.3 WYEP has an opening for a Reporter, General Assignment. This reporter will cover fast-moving breaking news in the Pittsburgh region, with an emphasis on producing spot reports for WESA newscasts. The reporter is comfortable reporting on a wide array of topic areas, as well as producing stories for multiple media, including audio, text, video, information graphics and social media. The reporter will be assigned to work with WESA’s morning team, in order to build a foundation for the station’s news coverage throughout the day. This full-time exempt position reports to the News Director. For the complete job description and to apply, go to: http://wesa.fm/topic/905-wesa-employment-opportunities Please, no phone calls. EOE



Document and Project Controls Specialist

Port Authority is seeking an Document and Project Controls Specialist to maintain all records documentation using various types of electronic document storage applications and software, as well as off-site storage; researches non-contractual product for price quotes according to specifications. Orders office supplies for company. Verifies invoices against purchase orders. Monitors budget and reconciles invoices, resolve invoice discrepancies. Serves as point-of-contact for office service equipment and furniture repairs and issues.

Job requirements include:

•AA/AS in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or related field. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years of document or project management experience.

•Experience in budgeting, reconciliation, and office equipment and maintenance.

•Experience in creating, updating and maintaining electronic forms.

•Ability to work independently.

•Effective and professional communication and organizational skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word, and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience in PeopleSoft.

•Experience supervising or coordinating efforts of others.

•Experience with SQL, Falcon/DMS, Crystal Reports, query and report writing

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE



DESK EDITOR

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation (PCBC) dba 90.5 WESA / dba 91.3 WYEP has an opening for a Desk Editor. The Desk Editor will oversee one of WESA’s newly created newsroom teams, comprised of beat reporters and a digital producer/editor, in order to provide thoughtful, comprehensive coverage of those core beats for both digital and broadcast audiences. The Desk Editor will help reporters develop not just individual stories, but beats as a whole, including developing sources and generating ideas. The Desk Editor will be skilled in editing multiplatform stories for broadcast and web, including incorporating multimedia elements and promoting via social media. The Desk Editor will work closely with other editors and the News Director to coordinate coverage. This full-time exempt position reports to the News Director. For the complete job description and to apply, go to: http://wesa.fm/topic/905-wesa-employment-opportunities Please, no phone calls. EOE



Senior Software

Engineer

Position available at University of Pittsburgh, Dept. of Computing Services and Systems Development in Pittsburgh, PA. Resp. for design, implmention, maintenance & support of programs & ancillary applications related to PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Student Info. Systems. Resp. for tech. implemntion of programs & system modifics. & execution of devlpmnt support activities; Advocate using delivered functionality to fullest extent; Act as lead web services & workflow analyst; Implement solutions that extend application functionality in coord. w/other members of Systems Eng. teams; Devlp applications using variety of devlpmnt tools; Ensure devlpmnt methodology is employed w/all system enhancements at each stage from design to implementation & testing; Develop w/goal of maintainability; Devlp user interfaces & other application presentation layers; Participate in testing activities; Design & devlp interfaces to & from other applications using appropriate technology; Serve as primary technical resource to PeopleSoft System Admins.; Assist in troubleshooting problems w/PeopleSoft Campus Solutions & other interfacing application envirnmnts; Review & support version upgrades, patches, fixes & release notes; Provide leadership, direction, guidance & support to other progrmers & system analysts as required. Reqs. Master’s degree or foreign equiv. degree in Business Admin., Comp. Sci., Software Eng. or related field; 5 yrs of exp. in Peoplesoft; Exp. w/PeopleSoft development technologies, including: PeopleTools 8.4x (or higher), Application Engine, PeopleCode, & SQR; Exp. w/PeopleSoft upgrade, patch & fix process.

Applications & resumes must be submitted online at http://www.pittsource.com job/position #0101973

The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer, EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled.



Communications

Director

Manchester Bidwell Corporation

Responsible for the delivery of key communications initiatives that support the strategic objectives of Manchester Bidwell Corporation, promote the mission of its affiliate organizations, and uphold its established brands. Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations or similar field required. Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in communications preferably in an academic or nonprofit setting; experience overseeing the creation, design, and production of print materials and publications; excellent verbal and written communication skills; ability to effectively tell a compelling story to a wide variety of individuals; strong project management and analytical skills with an ability to prioritize and meet tight timelines required. Expert PC and Apple Mac skills including MS Office; print publishing software (Adobe CC) and basic video editing software (iMovie or Premiere Elements); basic desktop publishing and production (Xerox printers); social media aggregator (HootSuite or similar); InDesign, WordPress CMS, and basic HTML also required. Send Resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@manchesterbidwell.org EOE

