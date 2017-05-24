Cricket Wireless® and House of Blues Entertainment Partner to Deliver Fans Outstanding Music Experiences

Cricket Wireless is now the official sponsor of House of Blues Entertainment, Live Nation’s pre-eminent group of intimate music venues, and is set to develop a unique brand presence at 30 HOBE locations across the country, as well as launch the “Cricket Wireless Concert Series.”

Showcasing emerging and established talent performing at select venues, Cricket will also give fans access to HOBE perks onsite like “skip the line” benefits and discounts on HOBE restaurant, and merchandise purchases for customers using the Cricket Rewards app, sweepstakes opportunities, VIP seating upgrades,* and chances to capture memories inside the newly established interactive Cricket photo booths featured at HOBE venues.

“The sponsorship with the House of Blues gives us incredible access to some of the best entertainment venues in the country and gives our music-loving customers more ways to get up close to some of their favorite artists,” said Tiffany Baehman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. “Cricket and House of Blues share a common belief that music has the ability to bring together people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds, and make them happy.”

“We are excited about the Cricket Wireless sponsorship and their involvement with our venues,” said Ron Bension, President House of Blues Entertainment. “We look forward to a long standing and successful relationship to engage concertgoers and enhance their live entertainment experience.”

To round out the sponsorship, Cricket will be launching a digital livestream series, “Live from the Cricket Lounge” with content to include exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes interviews featuring select HOBE touring artists.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: